Lincoln County’s COVID-19 Cases have Increased to 12; Community Spread Confirmed

The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) emphasizes the need for everyone to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, while new cases of COVID-19 continue to be found in the community. WCDHD has received preliminary results on seven new cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln County.

The new cases involve one woman in her 40s and one in her 60s, plus three men in their 40s, one man in his 50s and one man in his 60s. Four of the cases are linked to known positive travel cases, four are direct contacts to travels and there are four individuals linked to two incidents of community transmission in the county. This brings the total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 12. The Health Department’s trained staff is investigating all cases and will communicate with anyone whom they are aware of that may have been exposed.

“Community spread means we don’t know the source or contact of the disease,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director. “A case with an unknown source of infection is defined as community spread.

“Our focus right now is to complete the contact investigations and to protect the health of the community,” said Vanderheiden. “We want to continue to remind everyone that the best way to stop the spread of this virus is to stay at home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 infection.”

If you visited any of the following locations at any of the dates and times listed below and are not showing symptoms, please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations below.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility. Visit https://wcdhd.org/ for self-quarantine guidance.

Date Location Time Risk 3/24/2020 NP -Walmart 4:00-4:45 PM Low 3/26/2020 Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru 4:00-4:10 PM Low 3/27/2020 Hobby Lobby 4:00-4:30 PM Low Flying J 4:30-5:00 PM Low Raising Cains 5:15-5:20 PM Low Burger King 5:25-5:30 PM Low 3/28/2020 Hobby Lobby 4:30-5:00 PM Low Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru 5:00-5:15 PM Low 3/29/2020 Luigi Curbside To-Go 6:30-6:40 PM Low 3/30/2020 Gosnell Family Medicine 10:55-11:30 AM Medium GPH – ER 11:40 AM-1:10 PM Medium Arby’s Drive-Thru 1:15-1:25 PM Low Wendy’s Drive-Thru 1:30-1:40 PM Low

Public health officials would like to remind everyone that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local health department.

WCDHD is in communication with state officials in regard to issuing a state Directed Health Measure; more information to follow.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.