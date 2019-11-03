class="post-template-default single single-post postid-418225 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Lincoln Fatality

BY Associated Press | November 3, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a man has died in a two-vehicle crash on an east Lincoln street.

Police say in a news release that the crash happened late Friday night when a westbound sport utility vehicle crossed over the median and hit an eastbound pickup truck. The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the pickup were taken to a local hospital, one with critical injuries.

The names of those involved had not been released by Saturday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate.

