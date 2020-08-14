Lincoln Man Arrested In Child Pornography Investigation

Lincoln, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Lincoln man during a child pornography investigation.

Friday morning, August 14, the NSP Special Operations Division Technical Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 4115 South Street in Lincoln. The warrant was served as a result of a cybertip NSP received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cybertip alerted NSP that a user at the residence was uploading images of child pornography onto the internet.

Following the search warrant, investigators arrested Jon Bogart, 59, for possession and distribution of child pornography. Bogart was lodged at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.