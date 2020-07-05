class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471152 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 5, 2020
Lincoln man charged in fatal beating pleads not guilty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter and assault in the beating to death of another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 49-year-old Mark Hietbrink was arraigned Wednesday via video from the county jail. His trial date has not yet been set.

Police say Heitbrink and 44-year-old Jonathan Olson, of LIncoln, had been dating the same woman last year. Police say that on Oct. 11, Olson went to Heitbrink’s house to retrieve some of the woman’s property, and that’s when Heitbrink attacked Olson. Olson died at a Lincoln hospital six days later.

