Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash

SEWARD COUNTY- At approximately 12:30 am on Sunday, April 19th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 6 and 294th Road.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Hwy 6 when it veered off the road to the right and went through the ditch.

The driver, sole occupant, Connor Brown, 20, of Lincoln, NE was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and Mr. Brown was wearing a helmet. The preliminary investigation shows that speed was a factor.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Milford Fire and Rescue responded.