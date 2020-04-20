class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456237 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash | KRVN Radio

Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash

BY Seward County Sheriff's Department | April 20, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash

SEWARD COUNTY- At approximately 12:30 am on Sunday, April 19th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 6 and 294th Road.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Hwy 6 when it veered off the road to the right and went through the ditch.

The driver, sole occupant, Connor Brown, 20, of Lincoln, NE was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and Mr. Brown was wearing a helmet. The preliminary investigation shows that speed was a factor.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Milford Fire and Rescue responded.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments