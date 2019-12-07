Lincoln man gets 2 years in federal prison for cyberstalking

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for cyberstalking.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 20-year-old Alec Eiland was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln’s federal court. Eiland had earlier

pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Eiland sent an Instagram message last year

threatening to rape one woman if she didn’t kill herself. Officials say he also posted her photo and contact information online and invited solicitations for sex.

Prosecutors say a second woman accused Eiland of sending her demands for nude photos or he would rape her significant other or put a car bomb on her vehicle.