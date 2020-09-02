Lincoln man pleads to City Council: Stop the use of the term “Boneless Chicken Wings”

A Lincoln man spoke passionately at a recent City Council meeting about the improper use of a term used in restaurants and bars across the world.

The term: Boneless Chicken Wings.

Lincoln resident Ander Christensen spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, encouraging society to rebrand the popular food item.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this county,” said Christensen. “We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are casually throwing around names and words without even understanding there true meaning.”

The man proposed that Lincoln remove the term boneless chicken wings “from our menus and from our hearts.”

He went on to list the reasons why and offered a list of alternative words to describe the chicken product. Alternative names included buffalo-style chicken tenders and saucy nugs.

“We’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it because we feel it in our bones,” said Christensen.

Watch: