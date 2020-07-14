Lincoln police investigate 2nd homicide in single day

Police are investigating a stabbing death in Lincoln – the second homicide in Nebraska’s capital city in less than a day. Police say officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a residential area several blocks south of downtown for reports of a fight. Arriving officers found 37-year-old Jeremy Lane, of Lincoln, suffering from a stab wound and unresponsive. Lane was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video from the area and say Lane was stabbed in a fight with another man. No arrests have been reported. An autopsy has been ordered.