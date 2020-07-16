class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473605 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Lincoln surgeon accused in opioid scheme to feed addiction

BY AP | July 16, 2020
LINCOLN – Law enforcement officials in Lincoln have arrested a local orthopedic surgeon, accusing him of a ruse to feed his opioid addiction. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Dr. Keith Hughes carried out a scheme to write fraudulent painkiller prescriptions to a patient, which he then bought from the man. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that deputies arrested the 55-year-old Hughes on Tuesday following a monthslong investigation. Wagner says the Nebraska Foot and Ankle doctor has written 63 prescriptions for 4,300 pills to 32-year-old Colby Digilio over the last two years. Wagner says Hughes and Digilio were arrested Tuesday after deputies watched Digilio pick up a prescription, then drive to meet up with Hughes in south Lincoln.

