Lincoln to have 9 PM Curfew Tonight

LINCOLN- Lincoln will have a 9:00 P.M. curfew tonight running through 6 A.M. Tuesday. Lincoln Mayor Leiron Gaylord Baird made the announcement saying that in the interest of public safety, she has issued the Emergency Declaration that will implement this curfew for all Lincoln residents. During the hours, only people who are going to work, seeking medical attention, or seeking assistance from law enforcement may be out of their homes. This curfew is in response to the violence this past weekend after peaceful assemblies to protest the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, were disrupted by a group of individuals. Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The disruptions resulted in injuries, destruction of property and arrests.