List of Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors changes

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters in south-central Nebraska wanting to participate in the Hunters Helping the Hungry program will have one less meat processor available to them during the November firearm deer season.

Steakmaster Inc. of Elwood is not accepting deer. Hunters wishing to donate deer to the program during the Nov. 14-22 season can do so at eight processor locations, with two additional locations starting Nov. 14.

Hunters should contact a processor they intend to use ahead of time.

The revised list of participating meat processors:

Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats;

Deshler – Deshler Zero Pantry;

Humphrey – Main Street Market, Country Butcher (starting Nov. 14);

Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker;

North Bend – North Bend Locker;

North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack;

Omaha – B.I.G. Meats;

Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats (Starting Nov. 14; Ulysses – The Butchery.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.

The program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.