Live Horse Racing closed at Fonner Park

Memo from Grand Island’s Mayor:

The Mayor’s office is carefully monitoring the evolving circumstances presented by the coronavirus. A public health emergency has been declared in the United States, and guidance from public health official suggests that one of the most effective ways to protect against the spread of this disease is to limit exposure, particularly to persons at higher risk of developing serious coronavirus illness.

In order to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus the Mayor finds that live horse racing at Fonner Park should be closed until further notice.

It is THEREFORE ORDERED, that live horse racing at Fonner Park is closed until further notice.

City of Grand Island

Roger G. Steele, Mayor

Memo from Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak:

Fonner Park will oblige Grand Island, Nebraska Mayor Roger Steele’s request to close the Fonner Park live Thoroughbred racing season until further notice, to comply with Nebraska Governor Rickett’s request to limit sporting events to less than 250 people within the COVID-19 protocols established by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“The very essence of Fonner Park is to be a civic pillar and agriculture benefactor for Central Nebraska. Our purpose, business and hundreds of employees and horsemen will be drastically burdened, as will the crucial local taxes linked to all the events on the Fonner Park campus,” said Chris Kotulak, Fonner Park & Heartland Events Center CEO. “Nevertheless, I understand and respect Mayor Steele’s decision.”