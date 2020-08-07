Live Ordnance Found Inside Northeastern Nebraska Museum.

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477707 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY AP | August 7, 2020
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) – A bomb squad and military experts had to be called to a  northeastern Nebraska museum after live ordnance -including a World War II  grenade and two artillery shells – were found in a museum storeroom. The Norfolk  Daily News reports that staff at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk discovered  the grenade, ammunition and ordnance on Wednesday, shut down the museum and  called Norfolk police. Officers were unable to determine if the vintage ordnance  was live and called the Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad. The bomb squad  determined that some of the items were live, and called the Nebraska Air  National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to help.

