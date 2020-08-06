Live ordnance found inside northeastern Nebraska museum

NORFOLK, Neb. – A bomb squad and military experts had to be called to a northeastern Nebraska museum after live ordnance – including a World War II grenade and two artillery shells – were found in a museum storeroom. The Norfolk Daily News reports that staff at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk discovered the grenade, ammunition and ordnance on Wednesday, shut down the museum and called Norfolk police. Officers were unable to determine if the vintage ordnance was live and called the Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad. The bomb squad determined that some of the items were live, and called the Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to help.