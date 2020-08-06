Live ordnance found inside northeastern Nebraska museum

NORFOLK, Neb. – A bomb squad and military experts had to be called to a northeastern Nebraska museum after live ordnance – including a World War II grenade and two artillery shells – were found in a museum storeroom. The Norfolk Daily News reports that staff at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk discovered the grenade, ammunition and ordnance on Wednesday, shut down the museum and called Norfolk police. Officers were unable to determine if the vintage ordnance was live and called the Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad. The bomb squad determined that some of the items were live, and called the Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to help.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Aug
7
Fri
2:30 pm Sandhills Open Road Challenge
Sandhills Open Road Challenge
Aug 7 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
If you feel the need for speed, then you need to be in Arnold for the Sandhills Open Road Challenge on Friday, August 7th. You won’t find the 20-20 Blazer in any of the events,[...]
Aug
8
Sat
6:00 pm Eustis Fair & Corn Show
Eustis Fair & Corn Show
Aug 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Blaze a new trail to Eustis for the annual Eustis Fair and Corn Show on Saturday, August 8th from 6 to 8pm. It’s demo derby time and the KRVN crew will have the 2020 Blazer[...]
Aug
10
Mon
5:30 pm Cozad Music Mondays
Cozad Music Mondays
Aug 10 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Music Mondays are back in Cozad on August 10th. The 2020 Chevy Blazer will be there too. We will be set up for registration from 5:30 to 7:30. Come out for an evening of music[...]
Aug
14
Fri
9:00 pm Kylie Frey with special guest Lu... @ Joe's Honky-Tonk
Kylie Frey with special guest Lu... @ Joe's Honky-Tonk
Aug 14 @ 9:00 pm
Aug
20
Thu
6:20 pm Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aug 20 @ 6:20 pm – 8:30 pm
Blogs
Live ordnance found inside northeastern Nebraska museum
BY AP | August 6, 2020
Home › News › Regional News
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information