Livestock association to meet in Torrington, Wyo.

The Wyoming Stock Growers Association will host a meeting in Torrington, Wyo, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to meet and discuss livestock producers’ issues.

The meeting is the first of many the group is planning for local outreach across Wyoming this year.

“Just to have really strong communication between what’s happening to our ranchers out there and what their needs are. So we’re better prepared to work with them as well as have them understand the work we’re doing,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

The meeting will include discussions of what’s important to livestock producers of the area and what is important to their region.

One of the biggest issues the association has been assisting members and other livestock producers in applying and finding funding during the Covid Pandemic.

Wyoming also opened up its Wyoming Agriculture Fund, which has about $90 million for livestock and crop producers.

The Wyoming Agriculture Fund offers up to $250,000 per applicant. A producer has had to acquire the extra-ordinary expenses because of Covid, and there are three categories to apply. The first category is livestock feed and supplement.

“So, if you normally sell cattle late spring, early summer, but the market was so bad, you decided to keep them on feed. Until the processors caught back up, those feed costs would be extra-ordinary feed costs you could claim,” said Jill Tregemba, Wyoming Business Council agribusiness manager.

Magagna said they have also assisted with legislation on behalf of their members and livestock producers across the state.

The Wyoming Stock Growers Assoc will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Bucking Horse Restuarant in Torrington, Wyo.

RSVPs are requested but not necessary for more information or to RSVP, call 307-638-3942.