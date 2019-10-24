class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416162 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Local flood recovery group seeks professionals to help with recovery | KRVN Radio

Local flood recovery group seeks professionals to help with recovery

BY Heartland Disaster Recovery Group | October 24, 2019
Home News Regional News
Local flood recovery group seeks professionals to help with recovery
Courtesy/ Heartland Disaster Recovery Group.

 

Volunteers are making a significant impact as residents impacted by the historic March floods repair and rebuild their homes. As the work progresses, professionals are needed to help. The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group is seeking professionals to donate their time and services to individuals and families recovering from this year’s flooding. Some of the services needed include electrical, drywall, framing, flooring, and foundation repair.

The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group is a nonprofit established following the flooding to coordinate the long-term recovery efforts.

If you are interested in getting involved to volunteer, donate, or need assistance in your own disaster recovery process, you can contact Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, Heartland Disaster Outreach Coordinator at disaster@heartlandunitedway.org or 308-382-2675.

 Heartland Disaster Recovery Group’s mission is to coordinate recovery efforts to bring communities back to a new normal after they have been devastated by disasters in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, and Merrick Counties.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments