Local flood recovery group seeks professionals to help with recovery

Volunteers are making a significant impact as residents impacted by the historic March floods repair and rebuild their homes. As the work progresses, professionals are needed to help. The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group is seeking professionals to donate their time and services to individuals and families recovering from this year’s flooding. Some of the services needed include electrical, drywall, framing, flooring, and foundation repair.

The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group is a nonprofit established following the flooding to coordinate the long-term recovery efforts.

If you are interested in getting involved to volunteer, donate, or need assistance in your own disaster recovery process, you can contact Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, Heartland Disaster Outreach Coordinator at disaster@heartlandunitedway.org or 308-382-2675.

Heartland Disaster Recovery Group’s mission is to coordinate recovery efforts to bring communities back to a new normal after they have been devastated by disasters in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, and Merrick Counties.