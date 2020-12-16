Longtime Lexington farmer and agriculture advocate passes

Services have been set for a Lexington farmer remembered for his longtime impact on Nebraska Agriculture. Jim Lundgren passed away Monday at the age of 75.

Jim worked nine years in meatpacking before transitioning to farmed and ranching while also operating several ag businesses. For 27 years he was a Pioneer seed dealer. More recently, he focused on sustainable, renewable, carbon free energy

Don Batie, a fellow farmer and family relative, said Lundgren began to get involved in irrigator’s water rights in 1990 as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission mandated release of Lake McConaughy water for endangered species. He was instrumental in the formation of Nebraska Water Users and was the organization’s first president. Batie noted that Lundgren “drove countless miles going to meetings supporting farmer’s rights to use water for irrigation”. He also served on the board of the Western Water Alliance, a non-profit organization that supports irrigation across 17 western states.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Anne Gahn, officiating. Masks are mandatory at the church. The service will be livestreamed from the church at: firstchurchlex.org.

Full obituary can be found here.