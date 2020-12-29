Looking back on 2020: Top stories on krvn.com

The KRVN news team is one of Nebraska’s most trusted news sources. With the largest radio news team in the region, the broadcasts not only bring you the latest in news on-air, but they also write about it for the online audience.

In 2020, more than 9 million people visited krvn.com to catch up on the latest news, view the weather forecast and see the market activity.

As the year draws to a conclusion, here is a look back on the most visited web stories to krvn.com

Summary: A story of a Lincoln man upset about the term “boneless chicken wings” is apparently what we needed in 2020.

The story went viral after it was shared to KRVN.com, picked up by some of the largest news organizations in the country.

Ander Christensen spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, encouraging society to rebrand the popular food item.

Written by: Bryce Doeschot, Nebraska Innovation Campus Bureau

Summary: A combine, two trucks and trailers, a tractor and a grain cart were destroyed in a fire in rural Clay County.

The story caught national attention, as thousands shared the story on social media, suggesting the fire was politically driven an arson. The owner of the equipment avoided making the application connection.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Investigators released a statement on Oct. 19 saying that they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Written by: Bryce Doeschot/Shalee Peters

Summary: A husband-and-wife veterinary team from Nebraska made their national television debut on Jan. 25, 2020, on National Geographic Wild (Nat Geo Wild).

The series features husband-and-wife veterinary team Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder who live and work in Hartington, Nebraska.

Written by: Alex Voichoskie/Nebraska Innovation Campus Bureau

Summary: A March snowstorm caught the attention of the KRVN audience. The interstate was closed in portions of Nebraska.

Written by: KRVN News Team

Summary: An Omaha woman is charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of her husband along Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, in a vehicle parked along Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Cozad interchange

Written by: Dave Schroeder

Summary: United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jordan Cook, age 32, of Boerne, Texas, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for violating the Lacey Act.

The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce “tainted” (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants.

Summary: County fair boards and agricultural societies in Nebraska’s 93 counties worked to modify their county fairs amid a global pandemic.

To help fairgoers, community members and others, the Rural Radio Network created a map of the state with the status of the county fairs. The information was gathered using public information and phone conversations with local leaders.

Written by: Lincoln Bureau Staff

Summary: Gov. Pete Ricketts announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus amid a surge of new cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska.

Written by: Associated Press

Summary: A Nebraska rancher got creative with his feed wagon last Christmas. David Schuler drew the letters to spell “Beef”, the added the text “It’s What’s For CHRISTMAS Dinner!”

Written by: Bryce Doeschot

Summary: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

The program took several actions to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.