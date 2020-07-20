class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474286 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Loomis man passes following Phelps Co. accident last week | KRVN Radio

Loomis man passes following Phelps Co. accident last week

BY KRVN News | July 20, 2020
A passenger has been identified as the victim of a fatal vehicle accident last week about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, it occurred around 7:00pm on Tuesday July 14, 2020 on U.S. Highway 6 & 34. The vehicle was traveling westbound when it lost control, entered a ditch, struck a fence and rolled at least three times before coming to rest on it’s wheels.

The passenger, 64-year-old Aaron Farmer of Loomis, was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown from the scene by Aire Care helicopter to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney were he died from his injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Brandon Farmer of Loomis, was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center by emergency unit and then transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan. Neither driver nor passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Holdrege Fire Department, Phelps Memorial Ambulance, Holdrege Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
