Loomis man passes following Phelps Co. accident last week

A passenger has been identified as the victim of a fatal vehicle accident last week about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, it occurred around 7:00pm on Tuesday July 14, 2020 on U.S. Highway 6 & 34. The vehicle was traveling westbound when it lost control, entered a ditch, struck a fence and rolled at least three times before coming to rest on it’s wheels.

The passenger, 64-year-old Aaron Farmer of Loomis, was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown from the scene by Aire Care helicopter to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney were he died from his injuries. The driver, 32-year-old Brandon Farmer of Loomis, was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center by emergency unit and then transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan. Neither driver nor passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Holdrege Fire Department, Phelps Memorial Ambulance, Holdrege Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.