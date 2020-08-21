Loup Basin District Case Count Update

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department is reporting 170 COVID-19 cases within the nine-county district. Forty-three cases have been reported in the last two weeks. Approximately 58% of the new cases have been reported as community spread. Community spread is defined as the individual not being able to identify a known exposure for their viral infection.

Friday, August 21st, LBPHD confirmed the death of an individual in his/her 30s from Sherman County with no reported underlying health conditions. This death brings the district-wide total to 10.

The breakdown by county below shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County Positive Cases Recovered Deaths Blaine 0 0 0 Custer 66 49 4 Garfield 5 2 0 Greeley 9 8 0 Howard 58 50 5 Loup 0 0 0 Sherman 15 11 1 Valley 17 11 0 Wheeler 0 0 0

There have been 3,898 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health laboratories.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.