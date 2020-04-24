Loup Basin health district plans for changes to Directed Health Measures

Burwell, NE – This afternoon, Governor Ricketts announced that Loup Basin Public Health Department, along with several other local health departments across the state, will be releasing an update to the Directed Health Measures (DHMs) that are currently in place. This lessening of restrictions is being allowed in response to the low number of COVID-19 cases within LBPHD’s district. The exact wording of the DHMs will be made available in the coming days, but the Governor did highlight some of the following changes:

The current DHMs with an April 30 th deadline will be extended to May 3 rd . The new DHMs will go into effect on Monday, May 4, 2020.

deadline will be extended to May 3 . The new DHMs will go into effect on Monday, May 4, 2020. Statewide, religious services will be exempt from the 10-person rule and allowed to hold in-person worship, funerals, and weddings. Household units must sit with each other and remain 6 feet (in all directions) from another household unit.

Statewide, elective surgeries will be allowed to resume if a hospital meets specific criteria regarding bed, ventilator, and personal protective equipment (PPE) availability.

Hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen May 4 th , but the 10-person rule still applies. Those administering services and customers will both be required to wear a mask.

, but the 10-person rule still applies. Those administering services and customers will both be required to wear a mask. Restaurants will be allowed to open their dining starting May 4 th . They will be allowed up to 50% occupancy with a maximum of 6 in a party and 6 feet between tables. Servers and kitchen staff must wear masks.

. They will be allowed up to 50% occupancy with a maximum of 6 in a party and 6 feet between tables. Servers and kitchen staff must wear masks. Daycares will be allowed to increase their child groups from 10 to 15.

Bars and movie theaters will remain closed, along with the school restrictions and sports limitations until May 31st.

LBPHD acknowledges the effort our patrons have been practicing to help slow the spread of COVID-19. With your adherence to continued social distancing, those in our area will see restrictions improve. However, if a jump in cases or an outbreak is identified the Governor will require LBPHD to put the stricter DHMs back in place.