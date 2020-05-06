Loup Basin Public Health Department Reports a COVID-19 Related Death in the District

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) reports a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions and confirmed to have COVID-19 has died. This death marks the fourth COVID-19 related death within the district.

“The health department sends our condolences to the family,” said Charles Cone, LBPHD Executive Director. “COVID-19 can cause mild to severe symptoms. We urge everyone to continue to practice

social distancing to help protect our high-risk and vulnerable populations.”

Cone wants to emphasize that people who are positive with COVID-19 may also be asymptomatic (have no symptoms), which is why it is important to abide by the 10-person rule for gatherings and focus on preventative measures such as wearing a mask in public and frequent hand washing.

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. To date, there have been 58 residents within the district

who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard reported 6,438 positives in the state and 82 deaths.

For the latest information, you can visit Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 page (dhhs.ne.gov/pages/coronavirus.aspx) or Loup Basin Public Health Department (lbphd.org).