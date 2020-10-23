Loup Basin Public Health Department Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) is notifying the public that some staff within our office have tested positive for COVID-19. Forty-eight (48) hours prior to test results, LBPHD staff did not have any work-related contacts with the public without wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

LBPHD has reported an increase of cases and concerns with community spread in several counties within the district. As our staff have been out of the office conducting clinics and COVID-19 testing for TestNebraska, it is likely they came in contact with someone contagious with COVID-19 and, despite wearing appropriate PPE, were infected with the virus.

LBPHD is following CDC guidance for isolation and quarantine. Staff are working from home and the office, where the doors are locked to outside visitors, to remain responsive to our citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is important to remember that no one is exempt from encountering this virus and you should be tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The majority of LBPHD’s staff who have tested positive have mild to no symptoms.

As numbers rise within the State, LBPHD encourages everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the vulnerable population who can become very ill, hospitalized or even die as a result of contracting COVID-19.