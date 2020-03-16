Loup Basin Public Health Department Testing Suspected Case for COVID-19

Burwell, NE – A patient within Loup Basin Public Health Department’s (LBPHD) jurisdiction is being tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been placed in Person Under Investigation (PUI) status per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. LBPHD is working in conjunction with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to ensure proper monitoring and infection control practices are being followed until test results are available. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy.

LBPHD wants to ensure that the risk to the general public for COVID-19 within our jurisdiction remains low. People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.