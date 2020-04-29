Loup Basin Reports Third COVID-19 Related Death in the District

Burwell, NE – A woman in her 90s and confirmed to have COVID-19 died on Tuesday, April 28, marking the third coronavirus-related death in the Loup Basin Public Health district.

The woman had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. Due to the low number of cases in the district and privacy concerns, no additional information is being released about the patient by the health department.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and community, said Charles Cone, LBPHD Executive Director. “This is a stark reminder of the seriousness of this disease, and we want to urge residents to continue practicing social distancing and to only go out for essential activities and exercise as recommended by state officials. These recommendations are the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable residents.”

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. To date, there have been 40 residents of the district confirmed positive for COVID-19 and three deaths.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 3,358 with 55 deaths as of late Monday afternoon.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).