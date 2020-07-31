Loup Basin Weekly Update on Cases

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department is reporting 117 COVID-19 cases within the

nine-county district. Nine of these cases have been reported in the last two weeks. The cases

are reported in the following counties:

– Howard – 53 (4 new)

– Custer – 42 (2 new)

– Valley – 10 (1 new)

– Sherman – 5

– Greeley – 6 (2 new)

– Garfield – 1

There have been 3,438 negative COVID-19 tests received from commercial and public health laboratories. Currently, LBPHD’s district has a 3.22% positivity rate on tests being performed on those living in the nine-county district.

No additional coronavirus related deaths were reported over the past two weeks, the district’s total remains at eight (Custer – 4, Howard – 4). LBPHD is reporting recovered data. Due to not having a CDC approved definition, LBPHD has

defined those as recovered as individuals who have met the CDC criteria for discontinuation of isolation. As of July 31st, 103 individuals have met the criteria (Howard – 45, Custer – 37, Valley – 9, Sherman – 5, Greeley – 6, Garfield – 1).

Loup Basin Public Health Department continues to work with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to quickly identify positive COVID-19 cases and isolate them. Those who

have had a close contact exposure (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) to a positive case should quarantine (not go into public) for 14 days from their date of exposure and monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, new onset cough, new onset shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and loss of taste or smell.

If an individual identifies they have any of these symptoms,

they should isolate away from other household members and contact their primary medical care provider, or sign up at testnebraska.com, for testing.