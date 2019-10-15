“Love It Or They Will Leave It” Presentation at Annual SPUCC Meeting

Love It Or They Will Leave It: Stories and Ideas for Revitalizing Small Towns is a presentation series being provided to the public at the South Platte United Chambers of Commerce Meeting on Oct. 30 from 11:30-1:30 at the Sun Theater in Holdrege.

Ron Tillery, SPUCC President, agrees that rural communities need to embrace the “Love” of their small towns. “America still needs vibrant small towns,” said Tillery. “It’s up to each of us to make happen. No one else can or will.”

Those presenting at the conference are: Dave Rippe, former Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, John Williams, Partner of the SUN Theater Group, and Matt Sehnert, Owner of Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe.

A $15 nominal registration fee provides a catered lunch from Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Cafe and refreshments throughout the day. Reservations can be made by contacting info@jeanissler.com