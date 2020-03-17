LRHC taking precautions

Lexington Regional Health Center is taking precautionary action to protect our patients, visitors, and staff from Coronavirus, specifically COVID-19. At the moment, there are no known cases in our area (per the Two Rivers Public Health Department https://www.trphd.org/). However because there is no vaccine or medical intervention for COVID-19, we want to keep the chance of infection as minimal as possible.

Although patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19(Coronavirus) before appointments and at arrival, we ask that you reschedule your appointments and refrain from visiting if you are exhibiting signs or symptoms.

1. Fever greater than 100.4

2. Mild shortness of breath or coughing

3. Have been to or in areas affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the last 14 days or been around someone who has tested positive for this virus