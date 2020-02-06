Mac’s Creek’s Buzzards Roost Blush Named #1 Blush Wine In The United States at the Florida International Wine Competition

Lexington, Nebraska – The Florida International Wine Competition has selected Buzzards Roost Blush

from Mac’s Creek Winery in Lexington, Nebraska as the #1 blush/rosé wine in the United States at their

annual 2020 competition.

Over 350 wines from around the world and the United States including the states of California, Michigan,

Maryland, Virginia, New Mexico, Ohio, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Washington,

Florida, Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania and Oregon were judged on appearance, taste, balance and finish.

Buzzards Roost Blush of Mac’s Creek was selected for a Double Gold award. A Double Gold is awarded

when all judges are unanimous in their decision on the level of excellence of the wine. From that award a

Best of Show in the categories of Blush/Rosé, White, Red and Fruit wines is selected to represent the

“best of the best” of each category.

“We could not be more thrilled and honored to be selected as the Best of Show at the Florida International WIne Competition. Buzzards has always been one of our favorites and one of Nebraska’s favorite wines!

We take great care in cultivating the Catawba grapes in our vineyards. Over the years we have moved to

more sustainable growing practices such as the use of no pesticides, using composting fertilizers on

vineyards, the use of ozone spray and essential oils on the vines. These approaches have transformed

our vineyards to help them produce high quality fruit for our wines,” stated owner and winemaker Seth

McFarland.

Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery was established in 2002 by the McFarland family. It is located in Central

Nebraska just north of Lexington off of Interstate 80. The winery produces approximately 16,000 gallons

of Nebraska made wines annually. The winery is open to the public for Craft Beer & Wine Tastings,

Appetizers, and more Monday-Thursday 12pm-7pm, Friday and Saturdays 12pm-9pm, and Sundays

12pm-5pm.