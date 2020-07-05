Man accused of kicking in Lincoln woman’s door, beating her

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471156 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 5, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police in Lincoln have arrested a man accused of kicking in a woman’s door and beating her so severely that it left her with multiple broken bones.

The Lincoln Journal Star says police called to the home around 6:20 a.m. Thursday found the 49-year-old woman in her driveway covered in blood and screaming in pain.

She told police that 31-year-old Austin Lightfeather had kicked in the door to her home and punched and kicked her until she lost consciousness.

Officer Erin Spilker says police soon found Lightfeather and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and first-degree assault. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of broken bones and numerous cuts to her face.

