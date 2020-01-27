Man accused of taking more than $250K from aunt

Scottsbluff, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man is accused of taking more than $250,000 from his aunt. Court records say Barry Neal is charged with felony abuse of a vulnerable adult. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press. Station KNEB reports that Neal offered to help his aunt when her 91-year-old father died in 2017 and she was named the personal representative of the estate. Investigators later discovered that nearly all of the $272,000 received from the estate had been depleted. Among the withdrawals was one for $85,000, which is amount Neal used to buy his home in Scottsbluff.