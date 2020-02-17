Man accused of tossing dog onto lake ice pleads not guilty

ELWOOD, Neb. – A man accused of tossing a dog onto a frozen southern Nebraska lake has pleaded not guilty. Gosper County Court records say James Pollock entered a written plea Thursday to misdemeanor animal cruelty. Authorities have said Pollock threw the dog onto the lake, causing it to land on its back and break through the ice. Investigators say the dog swam back to shore, but it was tossed into the lake two more times. Austin Vanburen is accused of taking video of what happened during the Jan. 4 incident. Vanburen pleaded guilty Friday to attempted animal cruelty.