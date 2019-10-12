class="post-template-default single single-post postid-413593 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Man arrested after marijuana found in gift-wrapped boxes | KRVN Radio

Man arrested after marijuana found in gift-wrapped boxes

BY AP | October 12, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man arrested after marijuana found in gift-wrapped boxes

WOOD RIVER, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper found nearly 70 pounds of marijuana inside gift-wrapped boxes in a vehicle.

The discovery happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Wood River in south-central Nebraska. The trooper had pulled over a sport utility vehicle on suspicion of following another vehicle too closely. A search of the SUV turned up 68 pounds  of marijuana in large gift-wrapped boxes. The trooper says the driver had told him the packages were gifts for a new baby.

The 56-year-old California man was arrested on several drug-related charges.

The incident was reminiscent of a 2017 incident in which an elderly California couple were found with 60 pounds of marijuana in gift-wrapped packages in their car on I-80. The couple, ages 80 and 71, told troopers the packages were Christmas gifts for family in Vermont.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments