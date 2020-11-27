Man arrested after pursuit in McCook

On November 27, 2020, at 4:36 am, officers with the McCook Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near East 5th and D Streets. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled from officers leading to a pursuit. McCook Police continued to pursue the subject through city streets with light traffic encountered due to the time of day minimizing the risk to the public. In the 400 block of West L Street, the vehicle became disabled due to two tires which had blown leaving only rims on two wheels.

Once the vehicle became disabled, the subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a short manhunt the subject was located on foot and again fled from officers. After a taser deployment, the subject was taken into custody in the 500 block of West L Street. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle caused damage to a parked vehicle and a fence.

Javier Casarez, age 24, of McCook was taken into custody and charged with Flight to Avoid Arrest, Speeding, Stop Sign Violations, Willful Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Police Officer, 2 Counts of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, No Insurance and No Valid Registration. Casarez also held a Felony Warrant for his Arrest for Failure to Appear in Court on a Motion to Revoke his probation.