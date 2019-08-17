Man arrested in Lexington death

A 23-year-old Lexington man was arrested in Lexington early Saturday morning after a man was found unresponsive in downtown Lexington a couple of hours earlier. Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf says rescuers and law enforcement were dispatched to the area of Tep’s Bar & Grill at 1:33am Saturday on a report of an unresponsive man found in the parking lot.

The 22-year-old Lexington man was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The man’s injuries were determined to be consistent with being the victim of a physical assault.

From information gathered at the scene, officers located the suspect and a vehicle shortly before 4:00am Saturday near 9th and Erie Streets. Jorge Vasquez was taken into custody and booked into the Dawson County Jail on initial charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This case is still under investigation.and the name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted.