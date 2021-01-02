class="post-template-default single single-post postid-505431 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Man arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old boy | KRVN Radio

Man arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old boy

BY KRVN News | January 2, 2021
Ramon Gonzalez-Romero. (Courtesy photo)

A suspect has been arrested in an early Saturday morning shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department has not released the identity of the victim.

Ramon Gonzalez Romero, 18 of Lexington,  turned himself in around 5:30pm Saturday. He is named in a Dawson County arrest warrant on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. In a news release by Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf, the victim was involved in a physical altercation and was transported by friends to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Weapons that were used during the crime have been recovered following a search warrant obtained by Lexington Police. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

They are asking that if anyone has information related to the case, to contact Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2371.

 

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
