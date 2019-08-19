class="post-template-default single single-post postid-402414 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Man Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Following I-80 Pursuit

BY Cody Thomas-NSP | August 19, 2019
Man Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Following I-80 Pursuit

AUGUST 19, 2019 (OGALLALA, NEB.)  — An Illinois man has died following an incident on Interstate 80 near Brule Sunday evening.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. MT, the Nebraska State Patrol received information regarding a potentially armed and dangerous person traveling on I-80 near Ogallala. The vehicle traveled westbound into Colorado.

Approximately one hour later, the 2016 Chevrolet Cruz reentered Nebraska traveling eastbound. A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle on I-80 near mile marker 107. Moments later, a trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Working with OnStar, the vehicle was remotely slowed, bringing it to a stop near mile marker 116 at approximately 5:55 p.m. MT. Before authorities could approach the vehicle, they heard a single gunshot. The driver, Manuel Rangel, 21, of DeKalb, Illinois, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troopers provided immediate medical care on scene. Rangel was flown by life-flight to Region West Medical Center in Scottsbluff where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Keith County Attorney will be reviewing the matter for a grand jury investigation.

