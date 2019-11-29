Man fatally injured when knocked off top of viaduct

Wahoo, Neb. — Authorities say a man was fatally injured when he was knocked off the top of a viaduct in eastern Nebraska.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said in a news release Friday that several vehicles were involved in pileup around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on the U.S. Highway 77 viaduct on the west side of Wahoo.

The release says one man had left his vehicle to check on another driver when a northbound semitrailer went out of control on the icy pavement and struck the viaduct.

The man who was knocked off it was taken to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo and then to a Lincoln hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

The sheriff says no other injuries were reported by people in the other vehicles.