Man gets 20 months for North Platte pedestrian's death

Man gets 20 months for North Platte pedestrian’s death

BY AP | August 20, 2019
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – A man has been given 20 months for the death of a pedestrian in North Platte.

Lincoln County District Court records say 34-year-old Ryan Baade was sentenced Monday and credited for 206 days already served. He’d pleaded guilty to failure to stop and render aid and to methamphetamine possession. Prosecutors dropped a manslaughter charge in return.

Police say 65-year-old David Kohlmeier was struck while crossing a street around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25 by a vehicle that fled the scene. It turned out that Baade was driving the vehicle and went home after hitting Kohlmeier.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
