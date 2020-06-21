class="post-template-default single single-post postid-468487 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Man killed by Kansas officers linked to 2 Nebraska deaths

BY Associated Press | June 21, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police say man who was shot and killed by Kansas law enforcement earlier this week has now also been tied to a second homicide in Nebraska.

Police identified the man killed Monday in Lawrence, Kansas, as 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh, who faced a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the shooting death of 41-year-old John Miles of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

During their homicide investigation, detectives also discovered on Tuesday the body of 68-year-old John Clanton in the Ponca Hills area of Douglas County in Nebraska. Clanton had been reported missing on June 10.

