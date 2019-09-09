class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406462 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Man killed, woman hurt in Nebraska motorcycle crash | KRVN Radio

Man killed, woman hurt in Nebraska motorcycle crash

BY Associated Press | September 9, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man killed, woman hurt in Nebraska motorcycle crash

Clarkson, Neb. —  Authorities say a man died and a woman was injured when the motorcycle they were on crashed in northeast Nebraska’s Colfax County.

The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on Nebraska Highway 91, just southeast east of Clarkson. Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl says the westbound motorcycle ran north off the roadway and crashed into a cornfield.

The driver was pronounced at the scene. He was identified as 53-year-old Paul Uher, of rural Dodge. His passenger was flown to a Lincoln hospital. She’s been identified as 63-year-old Theresa Uher, of Dodge.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments