Man sentenced in death of Nebraska college student

BY AP | July 16, 2020
LINCOLN – A man has been sentenced to 71 years to life in prison in the death of a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found. The Omaha World-Herald reports that relatives of Tyler Thomas hugged and cried after 38-year-old Joshua Keadle was sentenced for second-degree murder in the killing. Thomas was 19 when she disappeared in December 2010 after she left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska, where Keadle also was a student. The case went cold before it was reopened in 2016. The sentencing hearing had been delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.

