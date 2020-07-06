class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471226 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Man seriously injured in fireworks incident at Branched Oak

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | July 6, 2020
RRN/Fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 34-year-old Exeter man was seriously injured at Branched Oak State Recreation area on Friday, July 3,  after a firework exploded in his hands. As of Saturday, he is in serious, but stable condition.

The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at the state recreation area when he attempted to discharge a mortar-style firework while holding it near his chest. He sustained injuries to his chest, arms and hands, and was taken by rescue squad to Bryan West Medical Center emergency department.

The incident is under investigation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

