class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415742 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Man suspected of firing gun towards people he allegedly assaulted | KRVN Radio

Man suspected of firing gun towards people he allegedly assaulted

BY KRVN News | October 22, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man suspected of firing gun towards people he allegedly assaulted
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Van Johnson.

 

A rural Lexington man was arraigned in Dawson County Court Tuesday morning on three felony charges related to an early Sunday morning assault and gun shots. Around 3:40am Sunday Lexington Police were dispatched to a residence where three adults had fled to after being physically assaulted by an individual at another residence. As two victims were preparing to take the third victim to a hospital for treatment, the suspect approached them and fired a gun towards them but,  none of them was struck. The suspect fled the scene. He was later identified as 41-year-old Van Johnson and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Johnson is charged with Terroristic Threats, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited person. A police report indicates Johnson was a convicted felon and had at least one prior conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 1997.

Bond for Johnson was set at 10% of $500,000 in Dawson County Court. He was scheduled to return to court for preliminary hearing on November 6, 2019 at 11:00am.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments