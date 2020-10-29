Chase County, Neb. — The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in Colorado for dangerous crimes. The Sheriff’s Office says Anthony W. Hansen is believed to have ties to Chase County. Hansen, who is known to carry firearms, recently ran from authorities in southwest Nebraska. Individuals are asked not to approach Hansen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chase County Sheriff’s Office at 308-882-4748.
Man wanted for dangerous crimes sought
Courtesy/Chase County Sheriff's Office -- Anthony W. Hansen.
