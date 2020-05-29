Manslaughter suspect sought on new warrant

An arrest warrant was issued Friday in Dawson County District Court for a man who had been out on bond in a Lexington manslaughter case. Twenty-four-year-old Jorge Vasquez-Avila is awaiting trial in the August 17, 2019 death of 22-year-old Hussein Nuri of Lexington. Nuri was found unresponsive in the downtown Lexington parking lot of Tep’s Bar & Grill and was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead. Vazquez-Avila has pled innocent to Manslaughter, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, along with a separate case charge of Attempted Possession of Methamphetamine.

Vazquez-Avila had been released from custody since December 2029 when 10% of $10,000 bond was posted for him. But, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, Vazquez-Avila was arrested by Lexington Police Department after an officer observed a stop sign violation at 12th and Lincoln streets. He was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Marijuana-Less than an Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Bond Revocation. But, Vazquez-Avila was released from the Dawson County Jail less than three hours later.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Dawson County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Vazquez-Avila’s bond based on the latest arrest. District Judge Jim Doyle granted the motion Friday and issued an arrest warrant with no bond provision. Pre-trial hearings on the original charges were rescheduled from June 9, 2020 to August 21, 2020.

–