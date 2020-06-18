class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467978 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
MAP: Status of county fair celebrations across Nebraska | KRVN Radio

BY Rural Radio Network Staff | June 18, 2020
County fair boards and agricultural societies in Nebraska’s 93 counties are working to modify their county fairs amid a global pandemic.

Some fairs have canceled public portions of the celebrations, while others have used guidance from the state to adjust their celebration.

To help fairgoers, community members and others, the Rural Radio Network has created a map of the state with the status of the county fairs.  The information was gathered using public information and phone conversations with local leaders.

Click on the image to enlarge 

Data was last updated June 17, 2020, based on Nebraska Rural Radio Association information. Plans are subject to change.

If you have information to update this map, please email Rebel Sjeklocha at rebel@ruralradio.com.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
