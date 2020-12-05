class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500770 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Mask orders stay at forefront of virus outbreak in Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Mask orders stay at forefront of virus outbreak in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | December 5, 2020
Home News Regional News
Mask orders stay at forefront of virus outbreak in Nebraska
Shi-Hua Xiang, Associate Professor in School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, is one of the first of ORED’s COVID Rapid Response Grant recipients. October 22, 2020. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Cities in Nebraska juggle the issue of whether to require masks as the state’s governor continues to resist issuing a statewide mask mandate while the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the state.

The Omaha suburb of Papillion is voting Thursday on a proposal to require masks in public buildings. Grand Island police have made clear they’ll enforce that city’s mandate, passed last week, by charging violators with public nuisance counts.

A surge in cases in recent weeks led Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to reissue some statewide restrictions, including requiring masks in salons and tattoo parlors. But Ricketts has refused to impose a statewide mask mandate.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: