MCC art students to be featured in three area galleries

The work of McCook Community College Associate of Fine Arts students will be showcased at three area galleries in March.

The students are Hana Brock, of Lexington; Marshall Still, of Oconto and Brittanie Nolan and Whitney Loos, of McCook.

Their work will be on display March 9-13 at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte. The arts center is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. The venue will host an artist reception for the students from 5-8 p.m. March 13, during which they will give a statement, present business cards and their websites and discuss their upcoming written thesis capstones.

The show will then move to the sixth floor of the Keystone Business Center in McCook from March 16-20 where refreshments will be served. A second reception is planned at the Keystone from 5-9 p.m. March 20.

Both shows will feature a thesis piece from each student as well as a piece from MCC art instructor Rick Johnson and artist statements.

Thesis defense

The students’ works will also be on display in the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery on the MCC campus April 13-May 1 during the annual “MCC AFA Exhibition and Thesis Defense show.” The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The opening reception with refreshments is set for 4-8 p.m. April 24. The public is invited to meet the artists and hear them talk about their thesis pieces during that time. The students will defend their projects with a capstone presentation at 1 p.m. May 1 in the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery.

Artwork by the featured artists can be viewed online at: rickjohnsonstudio48.com, stillcreations.com, hanabrockart.squarespace.com, artbybrittanie.com or on the following Facebook pages: Rick Johnson and Rick W. Johnson MFA, Professional Artist at Studio 48.