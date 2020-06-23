McCook man faces felony drug charges, amidst investigation of woman’s death

Curtis, Neb. — A McCook man faces several felony drug charges while Frontier County authorities look into the death of a young woman. A court document says 23 year old Maxwell J. Allen was arrested on Tuesday, June 16th in Curtis on charges of possession with intent to distribute suspected Cocaine and possession of varying amounts of suspected Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Adderall, all controlled substances.

The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a Curtis residence shortly after 7 a.m. on June 16 from a person who said an ambulance was needed for a woman who was unresponsive and not breathing. EMT’s who went to the scene determined the woman, was deceased. The woman was identified as 22 year old NCTA college student and Lincoln native Jamie Spratlen.

Allen was in the residence when first responders arrived.

The Frontier County Attorney ordered an autopsy for Spratlen which was conducted Sunday, June 21, but the final report could take several weeks to complete. The case is on hold until the results of the autopsy are released.

Allen was arraigned in Frontier County Court on June 19. He is being held on 10% of $100,000 bond. The case is set for preliminary hearing on July 17 at 10:30 a.m.